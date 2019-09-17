Dasara website a big hit

After its launch in a new ‘avatar’, the Mysuru Dasara-2019 website – www.mysoredasara.gov.in – has been generating very high traffic, especially from web users in Bengaluru and the U.S.

As on Sunday, Bengalureans visited the site more than anyone else in the country to get to know what’s in store this Dasara in Mysuru.

Mysuru, Chennai, Hubballi and Mangaluru are the other cities which gave the website a good number of hits.

The top five regions in the U.S. from where the website has been generating traffic were California, Texas, Illinois, New York, and North Carolina. The website that got most hits from the U.S.’s cities were Chicago, Irvine, New York, Charlotte, and San Jose.

There have been 85,029 hits until Sunday and the highest was noticed on September 15, which was 10,639, according to the Mysuru district administration.

Deputy Commissioner and Dasara Special Officer Abhiram G. Sankar said the average time spent on the website by the users was 3 minutes 55 seconds. Events, home pages and Dasara tickets are among the most visited pages.

Besides the U.S., other countries that are keen to know about the Dasara based on the hits were the United Kingdom, Germany and United Arab Emirates. In India, the website received good hits from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Kerala.

About 73.14% mobile users visited the website to access the information. This was followed by desktop users, which constitute 25.99%.

A tour operator said people who plan their travel to Kerala during the Dasara season make it a point to stop in Mysuru to get a glimpse of the festivities.

Mysuru Travels’ Association president B.S. Prashanth expressed confidence that the forthcoming Dasara season would be big for the tourism industry. “We hope Mysuru Dasara attracts more foreign travellers going by the interest shown worldwide through the website for the festivities.”

Mr. Prashanth said the tour and travel operators from Mysuru took part in the recently held Karnataka International Travel Expo in Bengaluru and promoted Mysuru Dasara as the event attracted more than 100 travel operators from across the world.

“We hope they would have spread the word and the city hopefully gets more international travellers,” he added.