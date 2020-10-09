Dasara to be simple in Belagavi this year

Deputy Commissioner M.G. Hiremath has appealed to the people to observe the Dasara and Navaratri festivals in a simple manner this year, in view of the COVID-19 situation.

After a meeting with officers in his office in Belagavi on Friday, the Deputy Commissioner , who is also the chairman of the District Religion Council, said that the State government had allowed the festivities, but with conditions.

All organisations and individuals who choose to celebrate the festival in public places or cause a large gathering have to stick to Unlock 5.0 guidelines and the COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedure announced by the Union and State governments. They should also stick to the rules announced by the Department of Endowments.

As per the rules, the celebrations are allowed on the premises of temples and other religious places, and the crowds should be kept minimum.

Mr. Hiremath also directed Assistant Commissioner of Endowments Ravi Kotargasti to submit a report on the scheduled temples and their activities in the district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Ashok Dudagunti, Judicial member Yogesh Karagudri, Endowments Tahsildar D.N. Jadhav, members S.S. Joshi, Vithal Bharma, Jayashree Jadhav, Chintamani Gramopadhyay, Vinod Doddannanavar and others were present in the meeting.

Last week, Member of Legislative Assembly Anil Benake had held a meeting of office-bearers of the camp area Dasara committee and urged the State government to allow them to celebrate the festivities.