Dasara tableaux: Kodagu gets first prize, Mysuru second

The procession had tableaux from 31 districts besides four from sub-committee and 12 from boards, corporations and govt.

The Hindu Bureau
October 06, 2022 20:01 IST

The tableau from Kodagu district that secured first prize in the Dasara procession in Mysuru. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Kodagu district has won the first prize for its tableau at the Dasara procession in Mysuru.

While the second prize was won by the tableau from Mysuru district, the third prize went to Chitradurga district.

The procession had tableaux from 31 districts besides four from tableaux sub-committee and 12 from boards and corporations and government departments.

The consolation prizes went to Chickmagalur district, Tumakuru district and a model of Somanathapura temple created by the Tableau Sub-Committee and Vijayapura district.

Under the category of boards and corporations and government institutions, the first prize went to Karnataka Skill Development Authority. The second and third prizes were bagged by KMF for featuring Nandini milk products and Lidkar for representing leather products.

