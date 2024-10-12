GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dasara symbolises destruction of evil and protection of righteous, says CM in his greeting

Published - October 12, 2024 07:47 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Greeting the people of the State on the occasion of Dasara and Vijayadashami, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the festival symbolises the destruction of evil and protection of the righteous.

Speaking to reporters after offering pooja to the Nandi Dhwaja outside the Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple near the North Gate of Mysuru palace, marking the start of the Vijayadashami procession, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the State had been blessed with rainfall this season, leading to a good harvest of crops.

All the districts in the State had received good rainfall and not a single one had been hit by a drought this year. All the reservoirs including irrigation and power generation dams in the State were full, he added.

Though last year’s Dasara was celebrated in a simple way on account of the prevailing drought, Mr. Siddaramaiah said he had instructed the Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa that this year’s Dasara should be celebrated in a meaningful and grand manner.

After the festivities were inaugurated by litterateur Hampa Nagarajaiah atop Chamundi Hills on October 3, a host of cultural, sports, music, films and other programmes were held as part of the Dasara festivities, he said.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Siddaramaiah visited Suttur Mutt and met the Seer Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami.

Speaking to reporters on the occasion, Mr. Siddaramaiah said he would pray for wisdom to the forces that conspire to create unrest and ruin the lives of others.

Illumination to continue

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister, who accompanied Mr. Siddaramaiah at the Nandi Dhwaja pooja, told reporters that the illumination of the city will continue for ten more days and the visitors can enjoy the same.

He said lakhs of people had arrived in Mysuru, but not all may be able to watch the Dasara festivities. He asked them to watch the Dasara programmes on television.

Meanwhile, Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa, also the Minister in charge of Mysuru district, said this year’s Dasara has been celebrated in a grand manner. The turnout of visitors for this year’s Dasara has been more than expected.

