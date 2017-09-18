Dasara sports to draw over 2,000 athletes

The Dasara sports to be held in the city from September 21 to 24 is expected to attract over 2,000 sportspersons from across the State.

While there will be no national-level events, the cyclothon entailing a route length of 100 km is expected to be the icing on the cake. In all, 23 sporting events including hockey, gymnastics, football, ball badminton, basketball, and track and field events will be held apart from the Dasara half-marathon.

The half-marathon will be flagged off from Oval Grounds opposite Crawford Hall at 6.30 a.m on September 24 and is open to all. It will cover a distance of 21.1 km, while the distance is pegged at 12 km for college and schoolboys, 6 km for college girls, and 3 km for school girls. The total prize money of ₹3.62 lakh will be shared among winners in all categories. The registration for half-marathon will be on September 22 at Oval Grounds from 10.30 a.m. and medical and date of birth certificates is mandatory. Online registration is open on the Dasara official website www.mysoredasara.gov.in

The cyclothon on Sepember 27 has a route length of 100 km and will cover Outer Ring Road, head towards T. Narsipur, Mugur, return to Chamundi Hills and finishat Devikere atop the hills. For women, the route length has been pegged at 50 km.

The committee has made arrangements to accommodate athletes from other districts. Free food, medical and transportation facilities will be provided to participants.

Chess Grandmaster M.S. Tej Kumar will receive the Dasara sports flame at Chamundi Vihar stadium to mark the inauguration, international women cricketers Veda Krishnamurthy and Rajeshwari Gayakwad will be the chief guests. The flame will be lit at Chamundi Hills and taken round the city in a relay before it reaches the venue.

The details of the sporting events have been uploaded on the Dasara website. The first three winners in individual events will receive a prize money of ₹5,000, ₹3,000 and ₹2,000 respectively, while for team events it will be ₹2,000, ₹1,500 and ₹1,000 in the same order. A prize money of ₹10,000 will be awarded to those who create a record in track and field events.