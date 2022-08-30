Dasara: Sponsors’ meeting on September 1

Participate and express your views on supporting the events, says Deputy Commissioner

With less than a month for the start of Dasara festivities in Mysuru, the Dasara Festival Committee is chalking out plans on making the celebrations a grand affair and organising events for people of all ages.

As Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had clearly instructed the officials to strategize programmes for the grand Dasara, meetings are on in the city for the planning and to ensure that the festivities from September 26 to October 5 this year are memorable as Nada Habba was a low-key affair in the last two years.

A meeting has been convened on September 1 where interested sponsors can participate and express their interests. The associations and organisations, banks, industries, and others who wish to sponsor the events can attend the meeting at noon at the Zilla Panchayat auditorium. Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham said the representatives of various organisations, associations, industries, nationalized and private banks, and others wishing to support the events can participate and share their views.

Meanwhile, the Dasara preparations inside the palace premises are under way. The usual work of preparing the palace and its surrounding — the highlight of the festivities — has begun. The palace illumination is the prime attraction when the city comes alive during Nada Habba. The palace hosts the cultural events and the Jamboo Savari is flagged off from the forecourt.

Before the festivities take off, the authorities want to make sure everything is in place as lakhs of tourists throng the iconic structure which was the venue for the country’s main International Day of Yoga event in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated.

Stakeholders in the tourism sector feel that the turn-out could be larger for the reason that the last two years’ celebrations were muted and that the government was planning the grand celebrations.