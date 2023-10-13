Dasara Special trains to Mysuru 

October 13, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - MYSURU

The South Western Railway has decided to operate unreserved special trains between Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru and Mysuru-Chamarajanagar to clear the extra rush of passengers during the upcoming Dasara festival.

A release said Train No. 06279/06280 Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru Unreserved Special will run five trips from October 20 to 24. It will depart from Mysuru at 11.15 p.m. to reach Bengaluru at 2.30 a.m., the next day.

In the return direction, Train No. 06280 KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru Special will run from October 21 to 25. It will depart from Bengaluru at 3 a.m. and arrive at Mysuru at 6.15 a.m. the same day.

The train will have stoppages at Naganahalli, Shrirangapattana, Pandavapura, Chandragiri Koppal Halt, Byadrahalli, Yeliyur, Mandya, Hanakere, Maddur, Settihalli, Channapatna, Ramanagaram, Bidadi, Hejjala, Kengeri, and Nayandahalli stations in both directions.

These special trains will have 21 coaches including one AC Chair Car, 18 Non-AC Chair Car, and two 2nd class luggage cum brake van/disabled friendly compartments, the release added.

Similarly, Train No. 06597/06598 Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru Unreserved Special will run 5 trips from October 20 to 24. It will depart from Mysuru at 12.15 p.m. and reach Bengaluru at 3.30 p.m. the same day.

In the return direction, Train No. 06598 KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru Special will depart from KSR Bengaluru at 3.45 p.m. and reach Mysuru at 7.20 p.m. the same day. These special trains will have eight DEMU Car coaches.

In addition to the above, there will be a special train from Mysuru to Chamarajanagar on October 24 and it will depart from Mysuru at 11.30 p.m. and reach Chamarajanagar at 1.15 a.m.

In the return direction, the train will depart from Chamarajanagar on October 25, at 5 a.m. to reach Mysuru at 6.50 a.m. These special trains will have 15 coaches including 13 general Second Class and two 2nd class luggage cum brake van/disabled friendly compartment.

Likewise, Train No. 06283 Mysuru-Chamarajanagar Special will depart from Mysuru on October 24 at 9.15 p.m. and reach Chamarajanagar at 11:10 p.m. In the return direction, Train No. 06284 Chamarajanagar-Mysuru Special will depart from Chamarajanagar on October 24, at 11:30 p.m. and arrive Mysuru at 1.30 a.m, the release added.