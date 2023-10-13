HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dasara Special trains to Mysuru 

October 13, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The South Western Railway has decided to operate unreserved special trains between Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru and Mysuru-Chamarajanagar to clear the extra rush of passengers during the upcoming Dasara festival.

A release said Train No. 06279/06280 Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru Unreserved Special will run five trips from October 20 to 24. It will depart from Mysuru at 11.15 p.m. to reach Bengaluru at 2.30 a.m., the next day.

In the return direction, Train No. 06280 KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru Special will run from October 21 to 25. It will depart from Bengaluru at 3 a.m. and arrive at Mysuru at 6.15 a.m. the same day.

The train will have stoppages at Naganahalli, Shrirangapattana, Pandavapura, Chandragiri Koppal Halt, Byadrahalli, Yeliyur, Mandya, Hanakere, Maddur, Settihalli, Channapatna, Ramanagaram, Bidadi, Hejjala, Kengeri, and Nayandahalli stations in both directions.

These special trains will have 21 coaches including one AC Chair Car, 18 Non-AC Chair Car, and two 2nd class luggage cum brake van/disabled friendly compartments, the release added.

Similarly, Train No. 06597/06598 Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru Unreserved Special will run 5 trips from October 20 to 24. It will depart from Mysuru at 12.15 p.m. and reach Bengaluru at 3.30 p.m. the same day.

In the return direction, Train No. 06598 KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru Special will depart from KSR Bengaluru at 3.45 p.m. and reach Mysuru at 7.20 p.m. the same day. These special trains will have eight DEMU Car coaches.

In addition to the above, there will be a special train from Mysuru to Chamarajanagar on October 24 and it will depart from Mysuru at 11.30 p.m. and reach Chamarajanagar at 1.15 a.m.

In the return direction, the train  will depart from Chamarajanagar on October 25, at 5 a.m. to reach Mysuru at 6.50 a.m. These special trains will have 15 coaches including 13 general Second Class and two 2nd class luggage cum brake van/disabled friendly compartment.

Likewise, Train No. 06283 Mysuru-Chamarajanagar Special will depart from Mysuru on October 24 at 9.15 p.m. and reach Chamarajanagar at 11:10 p.m. In the return direction, Train No. 06284 Chamarajanagar-Mysuru Special will depart from Chamarajanagar on October 24, at 11:30 p.m. and arrive Mysuru at 1.30 a.m, the release added.

Related Topics

public transport

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.