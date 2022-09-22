Dasara special: KSRTC to run 250 additional buses

Special services, including Airavat Club Class, will be available from September 28 to October 10

Special services, including Airavat Club Class, will be available from September 28 to October 10

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will operate 250 special buses to ferry passengers to Mysuru from various parts of the State in view of Dasara festivities that commence from September 26.

The ‘Dasara Special’ buses will start to ply from September 28 and the services of special buses will be available till October 10.

With the government announcing Dasara holidays for schools and colleges from September 26, footfalls to Mysuru are set to go up substantially and the KSRTC was expecting a two-fold rise in passenger load.

Mysuru KSRTC Divisional Controller Ashok Kumar said 150 buses have been roped in from Mysuru division while 50 buses each from Mandya and Chamarajanagar divisions for running the special services. Nearly 15 Volvo buses will ply in the city additionally to cater to the travel needs of tourists.

“If necessary, based on online bookings, special permits can be availed to run additional inter-State buses, including Airavat Club Class and Rajahamsa, on weekends to Mysuru for ferrying inter-State travelers,” he said, adding that nearly 70% of additional buses will be on the Bengaluru route.

Mr. Kumar said the Bengaluru stretch witnesses a lot of traffic during the festivities.

Meanwhile, the bookings for luxury tours on KSRTC buses as part of Mysuru Dasara will commence from September 26. The authorities are hoping for a good season this year with the past glory of festivities returning after a gap of two years.