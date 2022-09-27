Dasara: Roads around palace declared ‘no vehicle zone’

The Hindu Bureau MYSURU
September 27, 2022 18:46 IST

The Mysuru city police have announced that the roads around the palace will be a ‘no vehicle zone’ between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. till October 4.

An announcement by the traffic police said the zone covers the roads connecting Hardinge Circle, now renamed Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar circle, Old Statue Circle, K.R. Circle, Mysuru City Corporation Circle, Gun House Circle, Kusti Akhada or Wrestling Arena junction, and Hardinge Circle.

The restrictions are to facilitate the public enjoy the illumination, the announcement said.

The palace and several roads in the vicinity have been illuminated as part of Dasara festivities, which kicked off on Monday. The festival concludes with the Jamboo Savari, comprising caparisoned elephants, tableaux, and folk troupes on October 5.

The ban on vehicles on the roads around the palace was confirmed by Mysuru City Police Commissioner Chandragupta.

The city police have already declared the roads in the Central Business District (CBD) surrounding the palace as one-way during Dasara.

Parking on the roads surrounding the palace too has been banned till the Dasara festivities conclude.

Mr. Chandragupta had recently said that there is growing demand to declare the roads around the palace as vehicle-free zones during the festival. However, a final decision in the regard was delayed because the traffic police was examining the traffic gridlocks that would be created.

He had also appealed to the public to witness the illumination of the palace and the roads in the vicinity on foot.

Traffic snarls were witnessed at several places on the illuminated thoroughfares of CBD on Monday, as many people turned up in their vehicles to watch the illumination.

