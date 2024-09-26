Dasara rituals: Mysuru palace to be closed for visitors on some days

In view of rituals in connection with the Dasara festivities of the erstwhile Mysore royal family here, the Amba Vilas Palace will be out of bounds for the visitors on some days.

As the majestic golden throne will be assembled on Friday, the entry to the palace for the public will be restricted from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to the Mysuru Palace Board.

The festivities commences on October 3, and the ‘Khas Durbar’ of the scion of the erstwhile royal family will be held at the Durbar Hall of the palace. In this connection, the palace will remain closed to visitors from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The scion of erstwhile Mysore royal family, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, who is also the Mysuru MP, would be holding ‘Khas Durbar’ sitting on the throne during the Navarathri celebrations of the Wadiyar family. Mr. Yaduveer Wadiyar will ascend the throne and some rituals will be carried out on the day.

The palace will be closed for the entire day on October 11 in view of Ayudha Puja at the Kalyana Mantapa. On the occasion of Vijayadashami, the palace will be closed for visitors on the entire day on October 12. The grand Vijayadashami procession will be flagged off from the palace with thousands of people assembling on the palace premises and also outside to watch the grand spectacle unfolding, a press note from the palace board said.

The palace will remain closed from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on October 27 in view of dissembling the throne and keeping it back to the throne room in the palace.

The tradition of ‘Khas Durbar’ by the titular head of the royal family has been in practice for generations and the entry for watching the royal spectacle is regulated to the invitees of Wadiyars.

The dismantled portions of the throne kept in the safe custody of the strong room inside the palace would be brought out and assembled at the Durbar Hall by a team of experts hailing from a village near Mysuru. Special rituals would be performed at the palace by the family before and after the throne assembly.

Meanwhile, the preparations for the festivities have picked up pace with only a few days left for the ‘Nada Habba’. The festivities will be inaugurated atop the Chamundi hills on October 3. One of the main attractions of the festivities is the illumination when Mysuru comes alive with the bright lights enlivening the festive season. This year, the illumination will be done covering 130 km length in the city, spending a whopping sum of ₹6.5 crore.

