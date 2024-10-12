Dasara procession: Portraying State’s cultural diversity

The grand Mysuru Dasara celebrations concluded on Saturday with the grandiose Jamboo Savari or the Vijayadashami procession that marks the finale of the 10-day festivities that was watched by a mammoth crowd in the city of palaces.

The cultural pageantry that was part of the procession was so awe-inspiring that people braved rains to watch the spectacle unfolding on the ‘Raja Marga’ of Mysuru from the palace to Bannimantap.

Nearly 49 tableaux and over 100 cultural and folk troupes consisting of artistes drawn from almost every district in the State to introduce the diverse cultures and traditions of the land to the audiences that also comprised tourists from other states.

There were tableaux from 31 districts besides the representations from the tableaux committee and various government departments, institutions and boards and corporations. In total, the procession had 150 participants, including tableaux and diverse cultural troupes.

In spite of repetitions of the cultural art forms like last year, the crowds enjoyed as the music of drums and other instruments reverberated the palace and its surroundings.

Veeragase, Kombu Kahale, Dollu Kunita, Jhanz Pathak, Somana Kunita, Garudi Gombe, Navilu Kunita, Goravara Kunita, Karadi Majalu, Halage Mela, Lambani dance, Dollu Kunita, Puja Kunita, Kamsale were among the cultural and folk troupes that kept the audience charmed. Women playing Chende Vadya and Dollu attracted the attention of the audiences.

The quality and workmanship of tableaux that were part of the procession was good. Like last year, this year too the tableaux included the Congress government’s guarantee schemes like Gruha Lakshmi, Gruha Jyothi, and a tableau that portrayed all guarantee schemes. The construction of tableaux was done on the premises of APMC market in Bandipalya and all of them arrived at the palace on Friday night, and also on Saturday morning.

The first tableau to enter the procession was on Tintani Mouneshwaraswamy Temple from Yadgir district. This was followed by the tableau from Kodagu that spread awareness of ecology besides showcasing the Harangi dam, coffee and black pepper plantations, and an elephant camp.

Chamarajanagar’s tableau on Soliga tribal people and their cultures was one of the highlights of the procession. KMF’s milk revolution in Karnataka was also impressive and it announced its plan of entering the New Delhi market soon. Vijayanagar district’s Hampi magnificence was striking. It also portrayed the iconic stone chariot.

Davangere’s “Navu Manujaru”, the pride of Karnataka silk by KSIC, Social Welfare Department’s “Sama Samaja” (spreading the message of equality), Haveri’s land of saints, Mandya’s Ranganatittu bird sanctuary and KRS dam, Kalaburagi’s land of tur dal, Dakshina Kannada’s tourism, Mysuru’s representation on Constitution awareness, 200th years of Kittur battle from Belagavi, Nandi ropeway from Chikkaballapur, the journey of Indian railways, Health Department’s message on ending female foeticide, Information Department’s Basavanna and Mahatma Gandhi, Tableau Committee’s social justice message were featured in the Dasara tableaux.

