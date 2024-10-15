Dasara procession: Cultural troupes bag cash prizes

Cultural and folk troupes that put up a good performance in Vijayadashami procession of Mysuru Dasara that concluded here on Saturday, have bagged cash prizes from the Dasara Procession Sub-Committee.

Sanjeeva S. Kotha from Sri Revanna Siddeshwara Yuvaka Kala Sangha from Siddapura in Tikota taluk of Vijayapura district has secured first prize, winning a cash award of ₹15,000. The team performed “Sattige Kunita” during the Dasara procession.

Manohara Khemu Pawar of Lambani Nritya Kala Tanda from Vishwasapura Thanda in Yadgir district bagged the second prize with a cash prize of ₹5,000 for Lambani dance during the procession.

Two other troupes also bagged second prizes for “puja kunita” and they include Keerthini and Pramodhini, who are “puja kunita” artists from Kyathaghatta in Maddur taluk and Chikkaboraiah from Sri Kalabairaveshwara Yuvaka Sangha in Chikkarasinakere in Maddur taluk, who also received cash prize of ₹5,000 each.

The third prize was shared by Omprakash Angadi of Sri Veerabhadreshwara Puravantike Kala Tanda from Bankapura in Haveri taluk for “Puravantike” and Munirajappa of Sri Maruti Kalavidahara Sangha from Soladevanahalli in Kolar district and they won the cash prizes of ₹2,000 each.

In total, the sub-committee presented cash prizes totalling ₹35,000 to the winners among the cultural troupes.