Mysuru Rail Museum to open for longer hours during Dasara

Updated - September 30, 2024 07:24 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

South Western Railway on Monday said that the Mysuru Rail Museum, located on K.R.S. Road, will be illuminated and its working hours will be extended up to 8 p.m. during the Dasara festivities, which will take place from October 3 to 13.

Visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy a breathtaking view of the illuminated outdoor exhibits at the Rail Museum, including vintage steam locomotives, coaches, wagons, the toy train, a hand-operated crane, a railbus, cave entry, tree lights, and a steam fire pump.

Additionally, all coaches, wagons, and trees inside the Mysuru Rail Museum will be aesthetically illuminated with various matching lights, including LED flood lights, par lights, rice lights, and serial sets, creating a spectacular attraction for tourists visiting Mysuru, a release said here.

During this period, the working hours of the museum will be extended by two hours, allowing visitors to stay until 8 p.m.

Also, the Rail Museum will be open to the public on October 8 despite being a regular holiday.

Photography with SLR/DSLR cameras will be allowed upon payment of the prescribed charges. However, eatables, helmets, baggage, and backpacks will not be permitted inside the museum premises, the release said.

Published - September 30, 2024 07:23 pm IST

