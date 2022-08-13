Dasara jumbos set to begin training from today

Dasara elephants during their daily training in Mysuru. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The formal training of Dasara elephants for Jamboo Savari will begin here from Sunday and the elephants which arrived here from their respective camps on August 7 will be marching till Bannimantap along the procession route to get themselves acclimatised to the surroundings.

The elephants had not stepped out of the palace for training when they had come here for Dasara the last two years as the procession was confined to the palace surroundings in view of low-key festivities owing to the pandemic.

With the celebrations going grand this year, the procession will be on the usual 5-km-long route from the palace to Bannimantap.

After the formal puja to the elephants at the palace at 6.45 a.m. on Sunday, the jumbos led by howdah elephant Abhimanyu will be taken out on the streets in the presence of police and with all precautions taken.

Deputy Conservator of Forests, Wildlife division, Mr. Karikalan told The Hindu that the formal training would begin from Sunday and go on till the finale of the festivities. The training would be conducted in the morning and evening. As of now, the elephants were doing well and had adjusted to the new environment. On seeing the training progress, the second batch of elephants would be brought, he added.

“The emphasis will be on training in the evening since the showering of flowers on the idol of goddess on the day of Jamboo Savari has been scheduled after 5 p.m. as per the ‘muhurtha’. It may take at least three hours for the elephants to return to the palace after the Jamboo Savari from Bannimantap on the finale. Accordingly, the training schedule has been prepared and the entire forest team is coordinating,” he said.

Mr. Karikalan said Arjuna, who was earlier carrying the golden howdah, has been included in the team as veterans like him gave strength to the Dasara jumbo team. The tusker could calm the newcomers if necessary during rehearsal schedules.