Dasara jumbos’ mahouts test negative to COVID-19

They have been told not to venture out of the palace premises and socialise with the public

All 19 Dasara elephants’ staff members, including the mahouts and kavadis, have tested negative to COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing relief to the forest authorities here.

After initial resistance to the test arguing that they were confined to their jungle camps all these days and the test was needless, they later agreed to give their swabs for the test which was arranged on the palace premises by a team from the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

Deputy Conservator of Forest Alexander told The Hindu that 15 mahouts and kavadis of Abhimanyu, Vikrama, Gopi, Cauvery and Vijaya and other caretakers underwent the rapid antigen test (RAT) as a precautionary measure and all of them tested negative. They were a bit apprehensive to take the test but were later persuaded since the test was mandatory as per the government’s guidelines.

The DCF said the mahouts and kavadis have been told not to leave the palace premises and take proper precautions as they have a big task to accomplish with only a few days left for the festivities to commence. “We have told them not to socialise with the public and comply with the safety precautions over the pandemic.”

Senior forest veterinarian Nagaraj said all elephants are in good health and their training commenced from Saturday. After a few days of walk within the palace premises, weight training using sand bags and wooden howdah will be conducted, he added.