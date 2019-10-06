Dasara joyride turns into a nightmare in Mysuru

A Dasara joyride turned into a nightmare for a lone girl passenger when the two-seater glider took off from the Maharaja’s College Grounds on Saturday and crash-landed on the adjoining hockey grounds.

Para-motoring was introduced as part of adventure sports and it is being operated by a private enterprise. It entailed a flyover around the city and was popular with the youth. However, when the glider took off late on Saturday evening, it developed a technical snag and the pilot had to manoeuvre the glider to safety. But it was a rough ride and the glider crash-landed. The pilot and the passenger escaped with minor injuries.

But the passenger was in a state of shock, and the onlookers provided her water. According to eyewitnesses, some of the staff of the University of Mysore administered first aid but it took some time for the girl to regain her composure. A senior sports journalist said para-motoring was introduced in 2018 Dasara. He pointed out to the tall water tanks in the vicinity which could have proved to be disastrous and hence questioned the wisdom of having an airborne sport in the middle of the city.

K.S. Narasimhamurthy, a social activist, faulted the district administration for not ensuring that safety measures were thoroughly properly ascertained. He said there was no medical facility, including an ambulance, to handle any emergency.