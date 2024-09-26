GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dasara invitation extended to Hamapana, CM and others

Published - September 26, 2024 08:56 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Officials of Dasara committee inviting Hampa Nagarajaiah to inaugurate Dasara festival at Mysuru.

Officials of Dasara committee inviting Hampa Nagarajaiah to inaugurate Dasara festival at Mysuru. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Mysuru district administration led by Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy called on eminent literateur Professor Hampa Nagarajaiah in Bengaluru on Thursday and formally extended the Dasara invitation to the writer who will inaugurate the 10-day festival commencing from October 3.

Mr. Reddy was accompanied by Commissioner of Police Seema Latkar, Mysuru Zilla Panchayat CEO K.M. Gayatri, Superintendent of Police Vishnuvardhan, Additional Deputy Commissioner P. Shivaraj and others.

The inauguration of the festivities will be held at Chamundi Hills and Prof. Hamapana, as the writer is popularly called, expressed his happiness and thanked the authorities for bestowing him the honour of inaugurating the Nada Habba. Prof. Hamapa Nagarajaiah was chosen to inaugurate Dasara in recognition of his contribution to the field of Kananda literature.

Mr. Reddy and the official entourage honoured Hampana with a shawl besides adorning him with a Mysuru turban, peta, and extended the official invitation to the writer at his residence on Crescent Road.

The district administration then called on the Governor Thaawarchand Gehelot at his official residence and invited him for Mysuru Dasara. The Mysuru Dasara reception committee members also called on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the official invite was extended to him by the Mysuru district in charge Minister H.C. Mahadevappa in Bengaluru in the presence of K.R. Nagar MLA D. Ravishankar, H.D. Kote MLA Anil Kumar,Yathindra, C.N. Manjegowda, Thimmaiah, MLCs, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, and other officials. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and other members of the cabinet were also extended an official invitation to participate in the Mysuru Dasara.

