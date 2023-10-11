ADVERTISEMENT

Dasara invitation extended to CM, Governor, and Hamsalekha

October 11, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A delegation of Mysuru district administration officials extended a formal invitation for the Dasara festival to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at his residence in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Mysuru district administration on Wednesday extended a formal invitation to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, and music director Hamsalekha for the Dasara festival, scheduled to be held from October 15 to 24.

Social Welfare Minister H.C. Mahadevappa, who is also the Minister in charge of Mysuru district, extended the formal invitation to the dignitaries on behalf of the Mysuru district administration.

A delegation of Mysuru district administration officials extended a formal invitation for the Dasara festival to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A delegation from Mysuru including Mayor Shivakumar and Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru K.V. Rajendra, who is also the Special Officer for Dasara festivities, was present when the invitation was extended to Mr. Siddaramaiah at his residence in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

A.R. Krishnamurthy and Ravishankar, MLAs, Mysuru Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer (CEO) K.M. Gayathri, City Police Commissioner Ramesh B., and Additional Deputy Commissioner P. Shivaraju were also present in the delegation, which called on the Chief Minister.

The delegation visited Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru invited Mr. Gehlot for the Dasara festival.

Mr. Hamsalekha, who has been chosen to inaugurate the Dasara festival atop Chamundi Hills on October 15, was also extended a formal invitation by the Mysuru district administration.

A delegation of Mysuru district administration officials extended a formal invitation for the Dasara festival to music director Hamsalekha, who is scheduled to inaugurate the festival atop Chamundi Hills on October 15. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The delegation from Mysuru district administration also extended an invitation to Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

