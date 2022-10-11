Dasara illumination to end today

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dasara special illumination will conclude on Wednesday at 10.30 p.m.

On popular demand, the illumination was extended for five days till Monday. It was then again extended for two more days till Wednesday.

According to the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) and the Dasara illumination sub-committee, the illumination in the city center and at key locations has been extended till October 12. The timings will remain the same – from 6:30 pm to 10:30 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Everybody wanted the extension of illumination. The elected representatives, public, trade and business community and others had expressed their desire for continuing the illumination for a few more days. Though the extension causes additional cost burden on the corporation, the illumination, after discussions with the Minister in-charge of Mysuru district and the Minister for Energy, was extended in the heart of Mysuru and in major locations till October 12,” said CESC Managing Director Jayavibhava Swamy.

The Hotel Owners’ Association had urged the authorities to extend the illumination with the extension of Dasara tourist season as the city was continuing to get tourists post-Dasara. “This can help promote tourism as the coming weekend too, the city was expecting sizable footfall,” said association president C. Narayana Gowda.

Wednesday is the last day to catch a glimpse of the illumination.

This year, 124 km of roads and streets and 96 junctions were specially illuminated with LED bulbs. Last year, the illumination was done on 110 km of roads and 89 circles. The road to Chamundi Hills was illuminated besides installing a ‘welcome’ sign atop the hills as is done every year.