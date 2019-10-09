Dasara illumination to continue till October 17

Even though curtains fell on the Dasara festivities in Mysuru on Tuesday with the Vijayadashami procession and Torch Light Parade, illumination of the main thoroughfares and the buildings in the city will continue till October 17.

The core area of the city stretching along 75 km of roads and 91 junctions will continue to be illuminated till the day of Theppotsava festival.

“We are continuing the illumination till October 17”, Munigopalaraju, Superintending Engineer, Mysuru Circle, Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) Limited, told The Hindu.

The decision to continue the illumination was taken to ensure that the festive mood and the draw of tourists to the city does not end with the conclusion of the Dasara.

It may be mentioned here that most of the roads in the city, particularly the core area covering Sayyaji Rao Road, D. Devaraj Urs Road, Jhansi Lakshmi Bai Road, Irwin Road, Ashoka Road, and Bengaluru-Nilgiri Road were choc-a-bloc with vehicular traffic in the evening to watch the dazzling illumination of the thoroughfares and the junctions.

Stakeholders in the tourism industry have welcomed the decision.

Meanwhile, Minister for Housing V. Somanna, who is also the Minister in charge of Mysuru district, thanked the people for their cooperation in the smooth and peaceful conduct of Dasara celebrations.

Efforts will be made to correct the loopholes in the next edition of Dasara, he said.

Pat from CM?

Mr. Somanna’s contribution to the successful conduct of Dasara was reportedly hailed by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa before his departure from Mysuru to Bengaluru in a helicopter from the Lalitha Mahal helipad on Wednesday.

According to Mysuru Lok Sabha MP Pratap Simha, Mr. Yediyurappa not only appreciated the efforts of Mr. Somanna to ensure the successful conduct of Dasara, but also entrusted him with the responsibility of conducting the annual celebrations in a similar manner during the next three years also.