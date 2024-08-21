Dasara illumination promises to be dazzling affair this year

The Dasara sub-committee on illuminations has resolved to ensure that street illumination and decoration in Mysuru for the forthcoming Dasara celebrations will be grander than the earlier editions of the festival.

A.B. Ramesh Bandisiddegowda, MLA, who is also hairman of Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC), said that the sub-committee, which met here on Tuesday, will seek feedback from sponsors, industrialists, and stakeholders.

Illumination and decoration of the city roads have proven to be a great draw among the public. “The street illuminations will also be up of a different scale compared to the previous editions and will reflect the grandeur of the event as envisaged by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah,” said Mr. Bandisiddegowda. He said the sub-committee will ask sponsors to submit concepts and creative ideas that can be implemented.

G. Sheela, Managing Director, CESC, said that city illumination during Dasara will be made more attractive than ever so as to ring in the festive zing. The government is already committed to making Mysuru Dasara a grand affair this year and hence, all efforts will be made to ensure that illumination is a major attraction, she added.

Darshan Puttanaiah, MLA from Melukote, suggested that engineering students should get an opportunity to give vent to their creativity and come out with new concepts for illuminating the streets of Mysuru.

While the meeting discussed the need to improve illumination to make it more attractive, specific details on new concepts and ideas is expected to take shape in the days ahead. The sub-committee also discussed the imperatives of ensuring safety measures. The meeting was attended by Muni Gopal Raju, Technical Director, CESC, potential sponsors, electrical contractors, industrialists. and others.

