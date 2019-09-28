Dasara illumination presents city in a new hue

The city will sport a new hue at nights during Dasara as the authorities have lit up nearly 90 km of road with special illumination.

Efforts have been made to bring about a change in the manner in which the roads and monuments are illuminated. Some of the prominent circles in the city too will sport a bright hue.

Somashekar Raju, president, Illumination Committee, said that as on Friday, they had completed the lighting arrangement across 75 km. This could go up to nearly 90 km. Besides, 90 circles across the city have also been illuminated this year as against 50 that used to be taken up for lighting during Dasara all these years.

Total cost

The illumination will cost the authorities ₹3.5 crore. Additional lighting material with special effects has been procured from Kolkata.

The installation will be completed by Saturday.

Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) is taking up the illumination of its building and parks while the Department of Public Works has taken up the lighting arrangement for important departmental buildings in the city.

The CESC is responsible for lighting up roads including the Outer Ring Road, Hinkal Flyover, main thoroughfares of the city and places of tourist importance, said Mr. Raju.