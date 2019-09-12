Dasara illumination in Mysuru to have a new hue

The illumination during the coming Dasara will present a new hue to lure the tourists as the authorities plan to light up nearly 75 km of road length besides illuminating 91 circles in the city.

This was decided by the authorities here on Thursday who said that the illumination will be different from what was followed all these years. In addition to public buildings and heritage monuments that will be lit up tastefully, the authorities also plan to illuminate statues, and all the works related to it will be completed by September 25.

Minister for Housing V. Somanna who attended the meeting later released the poster pertaining to Dasara illumination and said that it will be similar to what is seen during Durga puja in West Bengal.

The illumination will require about 1 lakh units of power spread over more than 10 days. Hence the authorities have been directed to switch over to LED bulbs to reduce power consumption, especially around the palace and other important tourist spots.

The CESC also plans to take up illumination work at Srirangapatna at a cost of ₹10 lakh and at Chamarajanagar at a cost of ₹15 lakh. The total cost to be incurred for Dasara illumination will be around ₹3 crore this year. The Minister directed the officials to ensure that the lighting arrangements are on till the Chamundeshwari Theppotsava post-Dasara. The CESC will deploy a team to ensure that the fused bulbs are replaced.

Sports torch

It was announced that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will light the Dasara Sports Torch on September 29 and it will reach Mysuru city on October 1 after traversing across all the taluks of the district. The taluk-level sports are also being held as part of Dasara from September 14 while Raitha Dasara will be held from October 1 to 3. The Food Mela will be held from September 29 to October 10 at Scouts and Guides Ground and Lalitha Mahal Palace grounds. Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar and Police Commissioner K.T. Balakrishna were present.