Dasara illumination extended for nine more days: CM

With people turning up in big numbers to watch the brightly lit streets, the city will continue to aglow, says Bommai

On popular demand, the Dasara illumination, which was supposed to have been ended on Friday with the culmination of festivities here, has been extended by nine more days.

The expansive illumination, done in an area stretching up to 102 km besides 40 junctions, has been a big hit, and the stakeholders of tourism industry and the locals had sought its extension to keep the momentum alive for few more days with the vacations on and tourists continuing to visit the city post-Dasara.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters in Mysuru after visiting Suttur Mutt that a decision has been taken to extend the illumination in view of increase in tourist footfall and also demand from the elected representatives and the locals.

“I have come to know that a lot of visitors from various districts are thronging the city to watch the illumination which has been done well this year. The Minister in charge of Mysuru district too has sought its extension. Therefore, the decision was taken,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Bommai visited the mutt and sought the blessings of Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami. He was accompanied by his wife and other family members. He later went to the palace for the inauguration of Jamboo Savari.