Dasara holidays for schools in Mysuru from September 26 to October 9

According to a note issued by the Deputy Director, Department of Public Instruction, Mysuru, schools have been issued Dasara holidays with a condition that they mandatorily observe Gandhi Jayanthi and Valmiki Jayanthi

The Hindu Bureau MYSURU
September 18, 2022 18:05 IST

Image used for representational purpose. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Karnataka Government has declared Dasara holidays for schools in Mysuru district from September 26 to October 9.

According to a note issued by the Deputy Director, Department of Public Instruction, Mysuru, schools in Mysuru district have been issued holidays from September 26 to October 9 with a condition that they mandatorily observe Gandhi Jayanthi on October 2 and Valmiki Jayanthi on October 9.

Though the academic calendar prescribed by Commissioner of Public Instruction, Bengaluru, has scheduled Dasara holidays for schools in the State from October 3 to 16, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education has permitted changes based on local situations after holding consultations with Deputy Commissioner and Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer of the respective districts.

Minister for Co-operation S.T. Somashekar, who is also the Minister in charge of Mysuru district, said a decision was taken to declare Dasara holidays from September 26 to October 9 in Mysuru as the Dasara festivities will kick off on September 26.

