Dasara: Golden throne assembly at palace on Oct. 9

October 06, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - MYSURU

The grand golden throne at the Mysuru palace would be assembled for the ensuing Dasara festivities here on October 9. The celebrations will commence on October 15.

While cutting down spending on the festivities in view of the drought, the government, however, said the celebrations would be traditional with almost all events like cultural programmes at the palace and other places, air show, food festival, and others have been planned.

The scion of erstwhile Mysuru royal family, Mr Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, would be holding ‘Khas Durbar’ sitting on the throne during the Navarathri celebrations of the Wadiyar family.

The tradition of ‘Khas Durbar’ by the titular head of the royal family has been in practice for generations and the entry for watching the royal spectacle is regulated to the invitees of Wadiyars.

The dismantled portions of the throne kept in the safe custody of the strong room inside the palace would be brought out and assembled at the Durbar Hall by a team of experts hailing from a village near Mysuru. Special rituals would be performed at the palace by the family before and after the throne assembly. The throne assembly will take place between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., and therefore entry to the palace will be restricted till 1 p.m.

On October 15, the entry to the palace will be restricted from 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. in view of ‘Khas Durbar’. Mr. Yaduver Wadiyar will ascend the throne and some rituals will be carried out.

In view of Ayudha Puja on October 23 at the Kalyana Mantapa of the palace, visitors to the palace will be restricted from 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. There will be no entry to the palace on October 24 in view of Vijayadashami. Also, the Dasara procession, the most awaited event of the celebrations, will unfold at the palace on that day.

On November 8, the throne will be disassembled and it will be kept back in the throne room. In view of the procedure, the entry to the palace will be restricted till 1 p.m., a note from the Mysuru Palace Board said.

Meanwhile, the preparations for the festivities have turned brisk with only nine days left for the Nada Habba.

One of the main attractions of the festivities is the illumination when Mysuru comes alive with the bright lights enlivening the festive season.

The Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation has commenced the illumination works, with the lights being fixed across the city for enhancing the celebrations.

Last year, there was a grand Dasara illumination. Also, the illumination did not lose its lustre during pandemic-hit 2021 as the CESC did put up a reasonably good show, illuminating the streets and junctions amidst the scaled down festivities.

Last year, 124 km of roads and streets and 96 junctions were specially illuminated with LED bulbs. In 2021, the illumination was done on 110 km of roads and 89 circles - 1.35 lakh units of power were consumed, and a sum of Rs.4.37 crore was spent on the illumination. CESC usually rope in sponsors for the illumination.

