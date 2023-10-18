Dasara gold cards, Jamboo Savari tickets sold out!

October 18, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - MYSURU

Within an hour of their online sale on Wednesday, Dasara gold cards and tickets for Jamboo Savari and the torchlight parade were sold out.

A note from the Deputy Commissioner’s office said 1,000 gold cards, 1,000 tickets for Jamboo Savari at the palace and 1,000 tickets for the torchlight parade at Bannimantap grounds were sold within one hour of the sale being opened on the Mysuru Dasara website.

The sale of 400 tickets each costing ₹3,000 and 600 tickets with each costing ₹2,000 for watching Jamboo Savari at the palace got over in a quick time. A total of 1,000 tickets with each costing ₹500 were also sold out immediately, the note said.

There was a huge demand for gold cards and the tickets and the district administration launched the online sale at 10 a.m.

