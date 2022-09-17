Dasara gold cards in the offing

Single-ticket system for tourists announced

Special Correspondent MYSURU 
September 17, 2022 19:20 IST

There is demand for Dasara gold cards and hence, the Dasara executive committee has decided to float it this year though their numbers will be decided in due course.

This was stated by the Mysuru district in charge Minister S.T. Somashekar here on Saturday. The Minister said that a final decision on the number of gold cards that is to be printed and sold to the public will be taken in a day or two.

In a bid to regulate the rush, the authorities have been instructed to ensure that the total number of tickets, passes, and the gold card does not excess the actual sitting capacity on the palace premises to view the Jamboo Savari.

The Minister also announced a single-ticket system for the benefit of tourists and it will cost ₹500 for adults and ₹250 for children. The ticket is valid for entry into the palace, Chamundeshwari temple, KRS, zoo, and the rail museum.

