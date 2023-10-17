HamberMenu
Dasara gold card launch today

October 17, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Close on the heels of the tourism stakeholders’ demand for gold cards, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra issued a press statement on Tuesday evening that the gold cards will be released on Wednesday at 10 a.m. to facilitate tourists from India and abroad to watch the Dasara programmes.

The cards can be bought online visiting the Mysuru Dasara website www.mysoredasara.gov.in

Each card has been priced at ₹6,000. Two cards can be bought at one-time subject to the availability of the cards. The gold card is available only online.

There is no information on the number of gold cards released for this year’s festivities amidst the increasing demand.

The release said the date, time and venue from where the gold cards can be collected after purchasing online will be informed through sending a message to the phone numbers of the buyers. besides sending an email as well. By providing an ID proof, the buyers can collect the cards.

