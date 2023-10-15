Dasara Food Mela inaugurated with a message against wastage of food

October 15, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - MYSURU

The Dasara Food Mela featuring a total of 150 stalls at the Bharat Scouts and Guides grounds behind the old Deputy Commissioner’s office in Mysuru was inaugurated on Sunday with a message against wastage of food.

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies K.H. Muniyappa, who inaugurated the Dasara Food Mela said a third of the prepared food in the country goes in waste.

Pointing out that wastage of food takes places at marriage halls and hotels, Mr. Muniyappa said he will discuss the issue with Hotel Owners’ Association so that such wastage of prepared food can be prevented.

If the wastage is prevented, the same food can be provided to people, who do not have access to food. People are still dying from hunger in the world, he lamented.

He called upon the media to spread the word on the wastage of food by people even in their homes. “Serve yourself only as much as you can eat. Don’t waste food in your plates”, he said.

“You have a right to eat, but not to waste”, is the message the Department of Food and Civil Supplies seeks to spread through the Dasara Food Mela in Mysuru, he said.

He called upon the people to visit the Dasara Food Mela in Mysuru and savour the variety of delicacies. Dishes from not only Karnataka, but many other states in India and cuisines from a few other countries were also available at the Food Mela, he said.

Anna Bhagya

Later, speaking to reporters, Mr Muniyappa said the State government was committed to providing 10 kgs of rice per head as promised by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah under the State government’s Anna Bhagya scheme.

While the beneficiaries were being given 5 kg of rice and financial aid for the remaining 5 kg, Mr. Muniyappa said the State government was in talks with authorities in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Chattisgarh for procuring rice. “We are discussing the rate and the same will be finalised soon”, he said.

With regards complaints in the implementation of the scheme, Mr. Muniyappa said a small percentage may have been affected as the scheme has about 4 crore beneficiaries and 1.8 crore card holders. He promised to iron out the issues soon so that the benefits of the scheme reached all the beneficiaries.