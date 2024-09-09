GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dasara Food Mela: Affordable rent for stalls sought

Published - September 09, 2024 07:01 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

With Dasara food mela being one of the prime attractions of the festivities commencing on October 3, the Mysuru Dasara Food Mela Vendors’ Association has urged the State government to provide stalls at the mela at affordable rent.

Arguing that the vendors suffered a loss last year due to higher rentals fixed by the Dasara committee, the association members told reporters in Mysuru on Monday that the government must consider fixing an inexpensive rent. Last year, they said the rent was fixed at ₹59,000 plus GST for veg stalls and ₹88,500 plus GST for non-veg stalls.

While seeking a rent of ₹25,000 and ₹30,000 for veg and non-veg stalls respectively, the vendors urged the district administration to fix the rent taking note of the appeal of the association.

The association has sought the food festival at two locations – Bharat Scouts And Guides Grounds and Siddhartha Layout or Horse Park for easing rush.

