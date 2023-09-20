Dasara flower show to be bigger and brighter this year

September 20, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - MYSURU

The Mysuru District Horticulture Society and the Department of Horticulture are in preparation for putting up an expansive Dasara flower show at Kuppanna Park in the heart of Mysuru, with a host of thematic floral arrangements for attracting visitors.

Even as the concepts for the show are getting ready, nearly 60,000 flowering pots will adorn the park for making the event colorful and bright. The flowering plants in 60,000 pots have been nurtured in various nurseries of the department and the same would be decorated across the venue.

This year’s special floral display inside the glass house at the venue is being discussed. Four themes are said to have been discussed and they include Chandrayaan-3, Mysuru Palace, Vidhana Soudha and the statue of Swami Vivekananda.

Disclosing this to The Hindu, Deputy Director of Horticulture Manjunath Angadi said the concepts and special display with roses are yet to be finalised. “We are anticipating more rush this year in view of free rides in buses for women. In view of this, we are planning to put up an impressive flower show.”

The musical foundation will be operated during the flower show. “We tried to run the musical fountain on weekends as a tourist attraction but it did not evoke expected response,” he said to a query on why the fountain was lying idle all through the year.

Public organisations interested in participating in flower show with their collections can register with the society, he said.

