Dasara flower show to be bigger and brighter this year

Over half-a-million flower petals will be used to create a slew of life-size models as part of Dasara flower show to be held from Setpember 29 to October 9 at Kuppanna Park in the city.

This year’s flower show will be bigger and brighter and hence expect a giant statue of the last Maharaja Jayachamaraja Wadiyar as a tribute to him on his birth centenary year. The flower statue will measure 27 feet in height from the ground level and the diameter of the mantapa will be 12 feet. Two elephants made of various flower petals will adorn the flower show and each will measure 9.5 ft. in height and 9.1 ft. in length.

The officials of the Horticulture Department who shared the details with the media persons here on Thursday said that ISRO’s Chandrayan -2 mission will also be depicted through flowers. As special attraction for children, there will be life-size statues of Donald Duck of varying heights as well.

Flower pot arrangement featuring 40,000 varieties of flowers will be a special attraction apart from Ikebana. Apart from the horticulture department, a few business and industrial houses too will be part of the flower show. BEML, Mysuru City Corporation, Brake India Ltd., Palace Board, Titan Valves, JKTyres, JSS Ayurvedic College, Government Ayurvedic Medical College, and University of Mysore will also have flower arrangements to shore up the festival spirit.

To keep the crowd engaged, there will be competitions including rangoli contest, painting for children etc. There will also be an exhibition of horticultural products. The Horticulture Department officials claimed they have spent nearly ₹85 lakh for the arrangement. Entry ticket to the flower show is ₹30 for those above 6 years of age and ₹15 for those below 6 years.

The flower show will be inaugurated on September 29 at 4 p.m. The contests will be held on the specified days at 10 a.m. and for details call 8970115883.

Among the more popular events, the Dasara flower show has a hoary past and historians trace the first show to 1880 at Wellington Lodge and it has never ceased to please the tourists or visitors ever since. Subsequently, flower shows were also organised at the Gordon Park opposite the DC’s office, at the Lalitha Mahal Palace and Town Hall.

Horticultural activities received a major impetus under G.H. Krumbiegel, a German botanist who established the Mysuru Horticultural Society at Lal Bagh in Bengaluru in 1912, and later under H.C. Javaraya, K. Nanjappa and M.H. Mari Gowda.