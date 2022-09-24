Dasara flower show expected to see higher footfalls this year in Mysuru

Flower show to be held at Nishad Bagh (Kupanna Park) from September 26 October 5

The Dasara flower show to be held at Nishad Bagh (Kupanna Park) from September 26 October 5 is set to transport the visitors to a colorful world replete with plants and myriad flowers.

An annual feature during Dasara every year, over 50,000 flower pots with decorative plants cultivated by the Department of Horticulture will be on display as also thousands of flowers of various hues and varieties.

The Mysuru ZP CEO Ms. B.R. Poornima told media persons here on Saturday that a record 5 lakh people had visited the flower show in 2019 and they expect the footfalls to be higher this year as the event is being held after a gap of 2 years.

The glass house at Nishad Bagh will feature a replica of Rashtrapathi Bhavan made of red and white roses and Chrysanthemum flowers inside the Glass House and the flower-made structure would measure 20-feet tall.

Similarly, a statue of Puneeth Rajkumar carved in flowers will be an added attraction besides being a tribute to the late actor. A replica of Thandi Sadak — a walkway with plant shelter that were constructed by the maharajas – will also be an added feature this year, said Ms. Poornima.

A 12-feet tall giraffe and a 7 feet-tall honey bee besides dolls made of flowers and other thematic concepts have been created using flowers for the benefit of the visitors. The Kuppanna Park premises will be decorated with a variety of flowers including Coxcomb, Celosia, Marigold, French Marigold, Button Chrysanthemum, Daliya, turenia apart from specially procured plants from Pune.

There will be cultural programmes daily in the evenings and kiosks or outlets will provide information pertaining to organic farming, exhibit and sell organic products while details pertaining to facilities and schemes meant for farmers will also be disseminated. There is an entry fee of ₹30 for adults and ₹20 for children.