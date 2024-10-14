Dasara flower show attracted over 5 lakh visitors

Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa on Monday said the Dasara flower show was one of the major attractions of the just concluded Dasara festivities in Mysuru and added that it is heartening to know that the show attracted nearly five lakh visitors during the celebrations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The flower show was impressive and people turned up in large numbers to watch the flowers and their artistic arrangements at the Kuppanna Park. The effort from the Horticulture Department has bagged the people’s appreciation, the Minister opined.

Speaking after distributing the prizes to the competitions organised as part of the Dasara flower show here, he said the Dasara festivities this year portrayed the State’s diverse cultures. The festivities managed to spread the message on universal brotherhood, harmony, and respectful living. It managed to send out the message on establishing a society which is beyond any religion and caste.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have heard from the people that this year’s celebrations were entirely different. The arrangements and the events have received appreciation. Scores of people came to Mysuru to glimpse Dasara and its grandeur. Because of the active involvement of the people, it was possible for the Mysuru Dasara to emerge as people’s Dasara. The success of Mysuru Dasara-2024 should also be credited to the people of Mysuru. The government also gets the credit for the success of Mysuru Dasara,” he explained.

The flower show featured five guarantees of the Congress government that were created in flowers to spread the message about their importance to the people. The artworks portraying the guarantees – Shakti, Yuva Nidhi, Anna Bhagya, Gruha Jyothi and Gruha Lakshmi – had been prominently displayed at the show besides the replicas of the projects done during the time of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, such as University of Mysore, power generation project at Shivanasamudra, Akashvani, and others. \

In view of Karnataka Sambrama-50, celebrating 50 years of the renaming of Mysore State as Karnataka, the map of Karnataka had been created using yellow and red flowers. The replicas of Nanjangud Sri Srikanteshwara Temple and Sri Mahadeshwara Swamy seated on a tiger beside the gopura of Chamundeshwari Temple had been done using flowers in various hues.

The musical fountain at Kuppanna Park was an added attraction for the visitors . The visitors, after watching the flower show, watched the fountain dancing to the music in the evenings. The musical fountain was developed a few years ago when the park became the venue for the Dasara flower show. The flower show was earlier organised at Curzon Park, adjacent to the palace.

Kuppanna Park got a facelift through the grants sanctioned by the Chief Minister a few years ago. It is spread across 12 acres and a five-minute walk from the Mysuru palace. The Mysore City Corporation (the park was under its control) handed over the park’s development and maintenance to the Horticulture Department, which decided to hold the flower show at the park. It is now a venue for major Dasara attractions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.