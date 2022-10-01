Dasara finale rehearsal held

The Dasara finale rehearsal being held on the palace premises in Mysuru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

As the Dasara finale is approaching, all eyes will be on the grand Jamboo Savari when elephants led by tusker Abhimanyu march majestically on the streets of Mysuru. The prime attraction of the procession will be the golden howdah that will be carried by the tall tusker.

A mini-rehearsal for the Vijayadashami procession was held on the palace premises on Saturday. Despite inclement weather, the rehearsal for the procession was held with Abhimanyu and kumkhi elephants Chaitra and Kaveri taking part in it from the place the ‘ambari’ is tied on the back of the lead elephant to the venue in front of the palace forecourt where the dignitaries shower flower petals on the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari to give a start to the grand event.

The Vijayadashami procession is scheduled on October 5. Unlike the last two years, this year’s procession will be held from the palace to Bannimantap. The finale was confined to the palace premises in 2020 and 2021 over COVID-19 curbs.

There were no folk or cultural troupes in the rehearsal but the Mounted Police, KSRP battalion, Police Band, and other police units took part.

A full dress rehearsal for the procession will be held soon once the seating arrangements and other preparations are done on the palace premises. The elevated podium from where the dignitaries, including Chief Minister will be showering the flower petals, is being readied.

The Dasara elephants have successfully completed month-long training for the finale and about 10-12 elephants would be part of the procession. Even the cannon firing practice was held thrice to familiarise the elephants to the loud sound. A 21-gun salute is accorded soon after the flagging off of the Jamboo Savari.