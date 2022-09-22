Dasara: Film-making workshop begins

The Hindu Bureau MYSURU
September 22, 2022 22:03 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

As a prelude to the Dasara Film Festival that begins in Mysuru from September 26, a three-day workshop on film production and making got underway from Thursday.

The workshop for participants interested in taking up a career in film making is being held at the auditorium of B.N. Bahadur Institute of Management Sciences in Manasagangotri. The event concludes on September 24.

Noted filmmaker Nagathihalli Chandrashekar inaugurated the workshop.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Resource persons Champa Shetty, K Ramakrishna, Pavan Kumar, Pannaga Bharana, Aravind Koushik, Shankar S Sandur and Mansore will conduct the workshop, a note from the Dasara film festival sub-committee said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

T

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app