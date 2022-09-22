Dasara: Film-making workshop begins

As a prelude to the Dasara Film Festival that begins in Mysuru from September 26, a three-day workshop on film production and making got underway from Thursday.

The workshop for participants interested in taking up a career in film making is being held at the auditorium of B.N. Bahadur Institute of Management Sciences in Manasagangotri. The event concludes on September 24.

Noted filmmaker Nagathihalli Chandrashekar inaugurated the workshop.

Resource persons Champa Shetty, K Ramakrishna, Pavan Kumar, Pannaga Bharana, Aravind Koushik, Shankar S Sandur and Mansore will conduct the workshop, a note from the Dasara film festival sub-committee said.

