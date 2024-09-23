Dasara film festival to screen 112 films in Mysuru

Film enthusiasts can rejoice as over 112 films have been chosen for screening at the Dasara Film Festival which begins from October 4.

Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa on Monday released the posters of Dasara Film Festival here. This year, the film festival will span over seven days, from October 4 to 10.

The film screening has been arranged at two multiplexes – one screen at DRC in Jayalakshmipuram and three screens at INOX in Mall of Mysuru.

The concessional weekly pass for watching films will be issued for students and senior citizens at ₹300 each. The regular weekly pass is priced at ₹500.

The inaugural ceremony of the film festival will take place at KSOU Convocation Hall in Mysuru on October 3 at 9.30 a.m.

Noted actor and director Ramesh Aravind, actors ‘Daali’ Dhananjay, Saptami Gowda, Sharanya Shetty, and Akshita Bopaiah will be the guests at the inauguration.

The event also features a programme in memory of noted actor, director and producer Dwarakish, who passed away some time ago. Comedy and entertainment programmes will be conducted by comedian and music composer Sadhu Kokila.

The highlight of this year’s film festival is the photo exhibition on the journey of Kannada film industry at INOX in Mall of Mysore.

Dasara Film Festival sub-committee had organised a competition of short films as part of the Mysuru Dasara festivities to encourage short filmmaking. The short films with 10 to 15 minutes duration had been invited for the competition and the top three best short films will get prizes, certificates, and cash awards from the organisers. A total of 72 short films had been received for the competition and experts in the field of films, film and documentary making had watched the films for selecting the top three films. They shall be screened at the film festival.

Last year, 10 short films had been screened at INOX and these films had been sourced from the competition organised for the youths. The prizes for best films and other filmmaking categories had been presented.

The 112 films include award-winning, art films and commercial blockbusters. Last year, 38 Indian films, 18 foreign films, 30 Kannada films, five ‘Old is Gold’ films, five films by Akira Kurosawa, four children’s films, and 22 short films had been screened at the festival.