Dasara film festival is back in Mysuru

The best cinemas to be screened from September 27 to October 3 as part of the festivities

Film enthusiasts can rejoice as the Dasara Film Festival is back with the best cinemas to be screened in Mysuru from September 27 to October 3 as part of the festivities.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and renowned film star Shivarajkumar will be inaugurating the festival here on September 26 at Kalamandira.

In memory of Puneeth Rajkumar, six films of the late actor will be screened at the festival and they include Anjani Putra, Bettada Hoovu, Mythri, Prithvi, Rajakumara and Yuvarathna.

‘Sanchari’ Vijay’s films are also being screened at the festival in remembrance of the late actor who died after suffering injuries in an accident. Act-1978, Taledanda and Puksatte Life will be screened at the festival, according to the Dasara Film Festival Sub-committee.

Over 40 Kannada films will be screened. They include 100, 777 Charlie, Gaalipata-2, Bhajarangi-2, Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana, KGF-1 and 2, Robert, Pahlwan and others.

Indian cinema and world cinemas will be screened for the movie admirers.

A gentle creature (Russia), A Hero (Iran), Another Round (Denmark) are among 27 foreign films to be screened. In the Indian cinema category, Bengali, Kannada, Tamil, Assamese, Malayalam and Chhattisgarhi films will be screened.

In total, 112 films will be screened – one screen at DRC Cinemas and three screens at INOX in Mall of Mysore. Daily passes and weekly passes will be made available. People with passes can watch any number of films.

Noted film director Nagathihalli Chandrashekar will be inaugurating a three-day film making workshop for the interested participants at the auditorium of B.N. Bahadur Institute of Management Sciences here from September 22.