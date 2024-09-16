Dasara Film Festival committee receives 72 short films

Dasara Film Festival sub-committee had organised a competition of short films as part of the Mysuru Dasara festivities to encourage short filmmaking. The short films with 10 to 15 minutes duration had been invited for the competition and the top three best short films will get prizes, certificates, and cash awards from the organisers. The last date for sending entries was September 12.

The sub-committee on Monday said a total of 72 short films had been received for the competition. Experts in the field of films, film and documentary making on Monday watched the films at INOX Cinemas here for selecting the top three films.

The short films that send a message to the society will be screened during the Dasara film festival here. The organisers said they received 63 short films in Kannada, one film each in Kannada, Hindi and Lambani, and four Tamil films. The organisers have also received two silent films.

Actor Shivaji Rao Jadhav, director Janardhan, Sapna S.M., Professor from Mysuru University, and K.J. Pavan, photographer and actor were the members of the committee who watched the films shortlisted for the competition.

In total, 112 films, including national award-winning, art films and commercial blockbusters, had been screened at the Mysuru Dasara Film Festival (MyDFF) last year. The films had been screened in four screens – one at DRC cinemas in Jayalakshmipuram and three at INOX at the Mall of Mysore. As many as 38 Indian films, 18 foreign films, 30 Kannada films, five ‘Old is Gold’ films, five films of Akira Kurusawa, four children’s films and 22 short films were screened at the festival.

