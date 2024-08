Dasara Film Festival Sub-Committee has organised a competition of short films as part of the Mysuru Dasara festivities in an attempt to encourage short film making.

The short films with 10-15 minute duration are eligible for the competition. The top three best short films will get prizes, certificates and also cash awards from the organisers, a note said here.

The last date for sending entries is September 12 and more details on the competition can be had by calling Shreyas on 7892543852.