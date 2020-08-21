Dasara festivities to remain simple this year: CM

Clearing the cloud of uncertainty over Dasara celebrations amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said the festivities will remain simple this year.

Speaking to reporters near here on Friday, he said the government will discuss the matter and chalk out the modalities. The Dasara High Power Committee will meet shortly in the regard.

Earlier, Mr. Yediyurappa offered the customary bagina at KRS reservoir in Mandya district’s Srirangapatna taluk and Kabini reservoir in Mysuru’s H.D. Kote taluk.

Addressing reporters at KRS, the Chief Minister said KRS had reached its full reservoir level on 36 occasions since it was built more than 80 years ago. The reservoir, which is described as the life-line of the farmers irrigating 3.45 lakh acres in Mandya and Mysuru district, had reached its brim for the last three consecutive years.

Expressing satisfaction over the filling up of all the reservoirs in the State, Mr. Yediyurappa said sowing had been by and large completed across the State and the farmers can expect the harvest to be the best in the last 25 to 30 years.

He said the State government was pursuing the Mekedatu project, conceived to provide drinking water to urban areas of the State, and steps had been taken to secure Centre’s approval for implementation of the project.

Farmers protest

Meanwhile, several farmers were taken into custody and released later when they were marching towards Kabini dam to stage a black flag demonstration against the “anti-farmer” laws including the amendment to the Karnataka Land Reforms Act and APMC Act, which had been brought in by the State government.

The group of farmers led by Kurubur Shanthakumar was stopped by the police near Shiramalli Circle, leading to an altercation. The police said the farmers will not be allowed to go near the Chief Minister and meet him in view of the safety measures in place due to COVID-19. The farmers were arrested and taken away in a police vehicle.

Tight security was in place around KRS reservoir and the police denied entry to activists of farmers’ organisations, who were planning to protest against the Chief Minister.