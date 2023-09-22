ADVERTISEMENT

Dasara festivities to be simple and meaningful in view of drought in Karnataka

September 22, 2023 01:04 pm | Updated 01:04 pm IST - MYSURU

Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa, who is also the Minister in charge of Mysuru district, took to microblogging site X (formerly Twitter) to announce the State Government’s decision

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of the illuminated Mysuru palace. The 10-day-long festival is scheduled to begin on October 15, 2023. | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

In view of the drought in Karnataka, the State Government has decided to scale down this year’s Dasara celebrations.

Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa, who is also the Minister in charge of Mysuru district, took to microblogging site X (formerly Twitter) to announce the State Government’s decision. He tweeted: “In view of the poor rainfall in the State and the distress caused to the farming community, the State Government has decided to celebrate Dasara in a simple and meaningful manner”.

The authorities had planned to celebrate the showpiece event in the cultural calendar of Karnataka in a grand manner this year, but the drought has dampened the mood in the State.

The 10-day-long festival is scheduled to begin on October 15 atop Chamundi Hills in Mysuru.

