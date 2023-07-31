Dasara festivities this year to include air show, tableau on five guarantees 

July 31, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

Declaring that this year’s Mysuru Dasara will be celebrated on a grand scale, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said the government was planning to hold an air show on the occasion of the festival. He said he will discuss this with the Union Defence Minister.

Briefing mediapersons after chairing a meeting of a high-power committee on Dasara-2023, the Chief Minister said officials had been directed to ensure necessary infrastructure is provided to tourists who come to witness the Nadahabba celebrations.

He said this year’s celebrations may see a large participation of women due to the Shakti scheme that offers free bus travel to them. Adequate arrangements should be made and officials should ensure that visitors do not face any inconvenience, he said.

The inaugural ceremony of the festival will be held on October 15 from 10.15 a.m. to 10.30 a.m. and Jambo Savari will be held on October 24. It has been decided to organise cultural events, film festivals, farmer’s Dussara and Yuva Dasara, he said.

The Chief Minister said special lighting (deepalankara) arrangements will be made from the day of Dasara inauguration till the end and for a week after that.

Tableau on guarantees

While various practices related to heritage, including the gajapayana (elephants’ procession) will hold prominence, a tableau on the five guarantee schemes will also be showcased to send out a message to people.

An exhibition showcasing the State’s resources will also be inaugurated on the opening day. “I have suggested that government departments should put up stalls in the exhibition,” he said.

Preference for local artists

At the meeting, it was decided that preference should be given to local artists in all performances. College students should be given ample opportunities to showcase their talent in the Yuva Dasara, Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

“We have decided to hold the festival in Srirangapatna and Chamarajanagar. The members have given me the authority to choose who should be invited to inaugurate the festival. Based on the executive committee’s proposal on expenses, the required grants will be provided. Unnecessary expenses and programs should be avoided during the festival,” he said.