Dasara expo to feature replica of wooden palace of Mysuru

A replica of the historic wooden palace of the Mysuru Wadiyars will be created at Dasara exhibition in Mysuru.

ADVERTISEMENT

A replica of the wooden palace that existed before the present Amba Vilas Palace is expected to draw the attention of visitors to Dasara exhibition this year.

Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) Chairman Ayub Khan inspected the ongoing work of the wooden palace in the Exhibition premises on Sunday.

The replica of the wooden palace, which was accidentally burnt in 1896, is expected to be ready before the Dasara exhibition opens on October 3.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.