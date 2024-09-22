GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dasara expo to feature replica of wooden palace of Mysuru

Updated - September 22, 2024 08:05 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) Chairman Ayub Khan inspecting the ongoing works on the replica of the wooden Palace at the Dasara Exhibition premises in Mysuru on Sunday.

A replica of the historic wooden palace of the Mysuru Wadiyars will be created at Dasara exhibition in Mysuru.

A replica of the wooden palace that existed before the present Amba Vilas Palace is expected to draw the attention of visitors to Dasara exhibition this year.

Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) Chairman Ayub Khan inspected the ongoing work of the wooden palace in the Exhibition premises on Sunday.

The replica of the wooden palace, which was accidentally burnt in 1896, is expected to be ready before the Dasara exhibition opens on October 3.

