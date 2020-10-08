Dasara: Expert team will visit Mysuru, says Sriramulu

MYSURU

08 October 2020 01:13 IST

‘Citizens have to comply with govt. advisories on pandemic’

Minister for Health and Family Welfare B. Sriramulu on Wednesday said an expert team would be visiting Mysuru in connection with organising safe Dasara celebrations amid COVID-19 pandemic. An action plan had to be prepared by the Health Department incorporating precautions within 48 hours of the team submitting its report, he added.

At a meeting here to review COVID-19 situation, the Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had advised Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Dasara celebrations and precautions to be taken to contain the spread of the pandemic. It had become inevitable to celebrate Dasara in the simplest and traditional way as cases were mounting in Mysuru with each passing day, he said.

He said the government alone cannot manage the situation since the citizens too had equal responsibilities and they had to comply with the government’s advisories on the pandemic.

Advertising

Advertising

Elected representatives told the Minister that Dasara celebrations should be as simple as possible without public gathering in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Tanveer Sait, MLA; Pratap Simha, MP; A.H. Vishwanath, MLC; and Rohini Sindhuri, Deputy Commissioner, attended the meeting.