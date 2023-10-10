Dasara expenditure likely to be minimised, sponsors to be roped in: DC

October 10, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - MYSURU

The State government is planning to minimise this year’s Dasara expenditure in view of drought but has taken measures to ensure the festivities remain traditional and meaningful with Mysuru being a tourist hub and the livelihood of a lot of people hinges on tourism and footfall that the festive season attracts on a whole.

“The festivities this year are neither grand nor simple but it’s a traditional Dasara, with all major events happening as scheduled like in a normal year. The government has also released ₹15 crore for the Dasara. There should not be any doubt from the tourism point of view that best efforts are being put in so that the tourism economy foreseen during the celebrations remain unaffected,” said Deputy Commissioner and Dasara Special Officer K.V. Rajendra.

Addressing presspersons at the Palace Board, he said though funds are not an issue, efforts are being made to save the exchequer by roping in industries and companies for sponsoring the Dasara events. Through sponsorships, we plan to mobilise about ₹3 crore to ₹4 crore but we cannot simply allow sponsorships unless they meet our terms and conditions, he stated.

The Deputy Commissioner recently convened a meeting of representatives of industries, companies and trade bodies for a discussion on Dasara sponsorship. “They are ready to sponsor provided they get their prominent space and visibility for their advertisements and for putting up their hoardings. Though some of their conditions were unacceptable since the government was itself spending money on the festivities, talks are however on to materialise the sponsorship. If every event was given to sponsors, a wrong message is sent in the public. A cautious step is being taken on the issue and a decision will be made soon,” he replied.

Dasara gold cards

The decision on the number of Dasara gold cards to be printed will be made in a day or two based on the seating arrangements planned at the event venues.

He said Dasara invitation to dignitaries including the royal family members, the Chief Minister, and others will be extended in the coming days. “There has been no delay in extending the invitation and the invites are ready,” Mr. Rajendra clarified.

300 cultural troupes

Police Commissioner Ramesh B. said over 300 applications had been received from cultural and folk troupes expressing their interest to participate in Dasara procession. The Dasara procession committee that he heads will take a decision on the number of troupes to be permitted in the procession.

Ceremonial costumes

He said the Palace Board has spent ₹18 lakh on the ceremonial costumes that will be worn by about 200 people who will be marching in the front of elephants during Jamboo Savari along with the Mounted Police personnel to give the yesteryear glory to the event.

Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar, ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri, Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya and other senior officials were present.