Dasara exhibition stall owners told to shut shop by 10 p.m.

Latecomers to the Dasara exhibition this year are unlikely to be entertained, with the city police directing stall owners to close latest by 10 p.m.

Though the exhibition opens by 3 p.m. every day, most people start entering the premises only after 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. But a few latecomers enter the grounds even after 8.30 p.m. This year, the city police, keeping security and public convenience in mind, have directed the exhibition authorities to stop issuing tickets after 9 p.m. and the stall owners to shut shop by 10 p.m.

Officials of Nazarbad police station, under whose jurisdiction the exhibition falls, held a meeting with stall owners and Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) officials on Thursday. The authorities were directed to stop issuing tickets after 9 p.m. from Monday to Friday. However, a half-hour grace period was granted for issue of tickets during weekends and public holidays.

The Dasara exhibition grounds has three entrances and three parking lots — the main entrance from Bengaluru-Nilgiri Road, opposite Jayamarthanda gate on the eastern side of Mysuru palace, with parking in Doddakere Maidan; the second entrance from Ittigegud side with parking alongside; and the third entrance from M.G. Road side with parking.

Inconvenience faced by the general public in movement as well as increasing density of vehicular traffic are the reasons cited for the new deadlines.

However, KEA authorities said issuance of tickets is usually stopped by 9 p.m. anyway and visitors leave the exhibition premises between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. But on some days, they take longer, an official said. However, on days when a large crowd visits the exhibition premises, the stalls also remain open for a longer period. Along with the commercial stalls, food courts and recreational rides also stay open. But now, the food courts and recreational rides will also have to close before the deadline.

Nazarbad police inspector Mahadevaswamy has asked the KEA authorities to ensure that the deadlines are strictly adhered to. KEA chief executive officer B.R. Girish and others were present during the meeting.